PICS: Siyazama Community Food Garden changing lives in Khayelitsha









Siyazama Community Allotment Garden Association, where different segments of gardens are divided into a community garden project where the women grow organic vegetables. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency Cape Town - On what used to be a dumping site for the people of Makhaza in Khayelitsha lies a chain of community food gardens that have changed the lives of four women farmers, their families and the community. Siyazama Community Food Garden is part of Siyazama Community Allotment Garden Association, where different segments of gardens are divided into a community garden project where the women grow organic vegetables. Liziwe Stofile, the garden’s co-ordinator and a farmer, said the project was started as home gardens in 1996 with the aim of growing her own food to eat healthy and to learn about growing vegetables using organic methods. She said the garden also aimed to create job opportunities, and sharing farming knowledge with her family, neighbours and the surrounding community. In an era of drought, climate change and economic turmoil, Stofile said a sponsored entrepreneurship training programme that equipped them with necessary skills helped farmers to transition from subsistence to semi-commercial farming.

Siyazama Community Allotment Garden Association, is where different segments of gardens are divided into a community garden project where the women grow organic vegetables. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Liziwe Stofile, garden co-ordinator and farmer at Siyazama Community Food Garden. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The farmers are among the beneficiaries of the SA Institute for Entrepreneurship’s (SAIE’s) AgriPlanner programme and Coronation’s Growing Entrepreneurs programme which has empowered these women with agricultural entrepreneurial training.

Through these programmes, Stofile said she learnt valuable farming skills which she passed on to others, thereby giving birth to other four plots and since then their farming practices have changed.

“We have now seen the need to speak to the market first before cultivating the land as a way of producing, based on the customer need and specifications.

“People in the community are starting to realise the difference between chemical-grown and organic- farmed vegetables,” she said.

The produce is sold to the local market with the surplus sold to neighbours and the rest given to the sick and elderly people. Proceeds are used to purchase more tools and seeds with the rest split among members.

Coronation chief executive Anton Pillay said: “It is heart-warming to know that we have been part of the garden for the past 15 years and these women are a shining example to the community.

“With the high unemployment rate in our country they have shown that there are ways to uplift themselves from poverty and inequalities..

SAIE chief operating officer Ernest Boateng said small-scale farming tends to be pushed to the background in all spheres and, unfortunately, the people who are supposed to be benefiting from this activity are poor communities which depend on farming activities for their livelihood.

Siyazama Community Allotment Garden Association, is where different segments of gardens are divided into a community garden project where the women grow organic vegetables. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Letitia Tshushumaza at the Siyazama Community Food Garden. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

[email protected]