Siyazama Community Food Garden is part of Siyazama Community Allotment Garden Association, where different segments of gardens are divided into a community garden project where the women grow organic vegetables.
Liziwe Stofile, the garden’s co-ordinator and a farmer, said the project was started as home gardens in 1996 with the aim of growing her own food to eat healthy and to learn about growing vegetables using organic methods.
She said the garden also aimed to create job opportunities, and sharing farming knowledge with her family, neighbours and the surrounding community.
In an era of drought, climate change and economic turmoil, Stofile said a sponsored entrepreneurship training programme that equipped them with necessary skills helped farmers to transition from subsistence to semi-commercial farming.