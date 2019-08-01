The Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club will play against local clubs in the UK during their visit. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Boys from the Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club left for a trip to the UK on Wednesday, bidding farewell to proud family and community members. The team was initially scheduled to visit England on June 14 during the ICC Cricket World Cup, but unfortunately, even though the team received a generous donation from construction firm S Balan Group chairman Punit Balan, they were unable to get enough funds to make that dream a reality.

“We have left that in the past and we are just excited to go to England and have the boys experience life overseas,” said Ashraf Allie, chairperson of Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club.

The team has been sponsored by various corporates, including Fish Rite stores and the Islamic Relief Fund in Cape Town.

“On Monday we got a R40000 donation from Community Chest in partnership with Nedbank,” he said.

“We will be visiting Birmingham, Devon County and London, with our boys playing against the local clubs in those places.”

The club was founded in 1991 with the aim of creating a safe space where young boys and girls could use sports as a positive outlet in their lives, keeping them away from negative influences in the community.

“These types of initiatives have lifted the morale of the people in Hanover Park; the whole community is behind us and so we see our club changing the dynamics in our society,” he said.

“We have a connecting flight to Istanbul in Turkey, and Turkish Airlines has agreed for the boys to go on a bus tour of the city.

“When we return home, we will also be spending the night in a hotel in the country and having another excursion,” Allie said.

Vice-chairman of the club, Riyaad Gamieldien, said the boys were all raring to go.

“It’s just so motivational and goes to show that there is a lot of good happening in our community, and the boys will be motivated to reach greater heights. We cannot always look at the bad,” he said.

Prinscilla Vigeland, the mother of Adin Vigeland, a Grade 7 pupil from Athwood Primary School in Hanover Park, said her son had been part of the team for the last three years and had enjoyed cricket since he was 3 years old.

“A few years ago, my son said: ‘Mommy, one day I will go overseas,’ and I never actually thought that would be possible until now,” said Vigeland.

“Adin is nervous and excited at the same time because he has never slept away from home before.”

Salie Samsoodien, the father of Saadiq Samsoodien, a Grade 8 pupil at Mount View Secondary School, said his son wanted to be a cricketer, and that the club had made a big difference in his life.

“Saadiq is so excited, he cannot seem to sit still at all,” he said.

“He wants to be a cricketer one day or study something in the field of sports or recreation.”

The 14-member team will return to Cape Town on August 21.

