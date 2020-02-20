Police tape along the N1 highway outside Worcester, close to the stormwater pipe where the body of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found. Picture: Worcester Standard/Breyten Cupido

Cape Town - Police tape marks the spot along the N1 highway outside Worcester where the body of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found in a nearby stormwater pipe on Wednesday evening. Her body was found after Moehydien Pangaker, a "person of interest" in her case was arrested in Cradock this week and pointed police to the crime scene.

Tazne went missing almost two weeks ago on Friday, February 7, after she went to buy a ice lolly at a tuck shop metres away from her home in Connaught Estate in Ravensmead.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Thursday: "An extensive investigation into the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago has led Western Cape FCS detectives with crime intelligence to Cradock in the Eastern Cape, where they apprehended a suspect and the subsequent discovery of the child’s body late last night."

Police tape along the N1 highway outside Worcester, close to the stormwater pipe where the body of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found. Picture: Worcester Standard/Breyten Cupido

The stormwater pipe where the body of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found. Picture: Worcester Standard/Breyten Cupido

Tazne's parents, Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk, were informed of the discovery on Thursday morning and are receiving counselling, said Potelwa.

She added that the 54-year-old suspect, who was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, on Monday "appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping, will be charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday".

"As the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out," Potelwa said.