On September 7, pupils at Tuscany Glen Primary School will be participating in a mock Cape Argus Quiz, involving the school’s learners. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Pupils at Tuscany Glen Primary School had the time of their lives at the newspaper activation day, which launched the school’s participation in the Cape Argus Schools Quiz. “Previously the quizzes were only open to high schools, but after I approached the Argus editor, we spoke about having it at Tuscany Glen Primary School and possibly other primary schools,” said Llewellyn van der Ross, an educator at the school.

“The kids had an amazing time at the newspaper launch, they were required to use recycled newspapers to design an outfit to create awareness that reading is important, with the theme being ‘readers are leaders’.

“It was an exciting day, with the local Pick n Pay donating donuts and drinks to the pupils, the Tuscany Service Station donating 1300 juices and Fritos, and Jive giving each pupil a cooldrink,” said Van der Ross.

Principal Mathew Williams said that there was also a best-dressed competition for every class.

“The children made ties, hats and other clothing using old newspapers, with the different grades presenting about why newspapers are important,” he said.

Tuscany Glen Primary pupils show off their outfits and Cape Argus newspapers. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Pupils used old newspapers to make hats, aprons, and waistcoats. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

“The main idea was to get our learners to read with comprehension and get their parents to create a bigger culture of reading in their households by encouraging dinner discussions about what the kids read in the newspaper,” Williams said

On September 7, pupils at Tuscany Glen Primary School will be participating in a mock Cape Argus Quiz, involving the school’s learners.

“Our 150 Grade 6 and 7 pupils will be taking part.

“They’re so excited about being part of the pilot primary school to take on the quiz because they’re getting to understand that reading is vital for every other aspect of their studies,” Williams said.

“If the Argus quiz pilot goes well at our school, other primary schools will also have the opportunity to take part.”

Cassidy Pick, a Grade 7 pupil, said that the event was exciting and enjoyable.

“My favourite part of the day was receiving the educational gift,” she said.

Chenicke Francis, in Grade 3, said that the day was fun for the entire school and all the pupils enjoyed their snacks

“My favourite part of the day was receiving a Jive cooldrink and my newspaper,” she said.

