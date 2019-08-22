Tuscany Glen Primary School pupils celebrate with their goodies in preparation for the Cape Argus #PrimarySchoolQuiz. Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A total of 1300 learners from Tuscany Glen Primary School in Eerste River enjoyed goodies from various sponsors on their build-up to the Cape Argus #PrimarySchoolQuiz which will be held on September 7 The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, which concluded its finals last weekend, served as an inspiration for the #PrimarySchoolQuiz. Tuscany Glen is the first to participate in the quiz at the primary school level.

Tuscany Glen Primary English teacher, and co-ordinator of the quiz, Llewellyn van der Ross, said it was his vision to hold the quiz at primary school level and he was excited that the vision had become reality.

“The learners received stationery packs from the Cape Argus, burgers from Florida Burgers, Jive and more. All the learners are excited about the upcoming event,” said Van der Ross.

The Cape Argus newspaper at Tuscany Glen Primary School where students received the Cape Argus along with a jive and a burger that was sponsored. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

1300 learners from Tuscany Glen Primary School in Eerste River enjoyed goodies from various sponsors on their build-up to their Cape Argus #PrimarySchoolQuiz. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

He said the aim was to encourage a love for reading, which was fundamental to education, and to sharpen general knowledge and brings awareness of what is happening in the world.

The school holds a newspaper day every second Wednesday of the month.

“The intra-school quiz will be based on the information in the Cape Argus newspapers that we’ve read on all the newspaper days, from local news, international news and sports,” Van der Ross said.

He said that he initiated project with passion and enthusiasm, and coupled with such a promising response from the learners, he hoped the quiz would expand and eventually be taken to the national level.

Grade 1 students at Tuscany Glen Primary School where students received the Cape Argus along with a jive and a burger that was sponsored. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Students with the Cape Argus mascot at Tuscany Glen Primary School where students received the Cape Argus along with a jive and a burger that was sponsored. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

