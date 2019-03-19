On March 16 and 17, the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) anime and gaming student society, hosted its annual convention, called UCON. Pics by: Fadiyah Rabin, Nicole Thiel.

Cape Town - This past weekend, March 16 and 17, the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) anime and gaming student society, known as Genshiken, hosted its annual convention, called UCON. The fifth instalment of the convention had a notable venue change, moving from the UCT sports centre to GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. With the move, Genshiken went from working with the African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) in previous UCONs to co-hosting UCON alongside ACGL’s event, known as Afresports.

The nerd culture related event offered a variety of geek related vendors, cosplay competitions, free video-gaming opportunities, gaming tournaments, and a variety of prizes to be won from the various competitions. An inter-varsity FIFA 19 tournament has also hosted between the UCT and Stellenbosch e-sports teams, with the final outcome seeing the Stellenbosch side winning by a margin of only three points.

The event is one of many conventions hosted in Cape Town but differentiates itself by being the only one with a maid cafe, a phenomenon prominent in Japan.

"I felt like it went well! considering this was our first time that it was in a venue outside UCT," said Genshiken UCT chairperson 2019, Nasreen Adhikari.

"I think the committee did great. It ran smoothly enough and we are excited for next year!"

