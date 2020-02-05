The building is located adjacent to Merchant House, the first green office development at the Waterfront, between Portswood and Dock roads.
V&A Waterfront chief executive David Green, said: “The Ridge effectively offers an oasis in the city. Inhabitants will enjoy its inspiring views, its inner green space, including a groundbreaking ‘central street’ concept, naturally ventilated with fresh air, breakaway zones and a reflective environment.
“The Ridge represents the confidence that our company and its shareholders have in the future of Cape Town as a destination for business. It also represents our confidence in South Africa itself.”
The 8500m² building, consisting of four floors, will house the Cape Town offices of financial consulting firm Deloitte. The site was previously a parking lot serving the UCT Graduate School of Business campus, the Breakwater Lodge building and other commercial buildings in the area.