The Ridge is a landmark commercial office development under construction at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The V&A Waterfront will be adding yet another eco-friendly building to its list with the construction of its latest development, a commercial building called The Ridge. The building is located adjacent to Merchant House, the first green office development at the Waterfront, between Portswood and Dock roads. V&A Waterfront chief executive David Green, said: “The Ridge effectively offers an oasis in the city. Inhabitants will enjoy its inspiring views, its inner green space, including a groundbreaking ‘central street’ concept, naturally ventilated with fresh air, breakaway zones and a reflective environment. “The Ridge represents the confidence that our company and its shareholders have in the future of Cape Town as a destination for business. It also represents our confidence in South Africa itself.” The 8500m² building, consisting of four floors, will house the Cape Town offices of financial consulting firm Deloitte. The site was previously a parking lot serving the UCT Graduate School of Business campus, the Breakwater Lodge building and other commercial buildings in the area.

“The V&A Waterfront’s ethical development approach defines the master planning for The Ridge, focusing on sustainability and care for the people who will use the building. We call this ‘Our Natural’, a vision and approach setting the tone for sustainable green building, guiding our planning and development strategies,” said Green.

V&A developments of a similar kind include the Silo District, a number of Green Building Council of SA Green Star-rated buildings, Zeitz MOCAA and The Silo Hotel projects.

Development executive Vusi Nando said: “Building in a sustainable manner is what we do.”

He said the building included a vegetable garden, and all produce from the garden would be given to communities in need.

Construction commenced early last year and the roof slab was completed this month. The official handover to Deloitte is scheduled for October.

“It’s designed to meet climate and other environmental challenges, not now but into the future,” said Nando.

The building is made up of eco-bricks, which consist of cooldrink bottles filled with plastic.

Nando said: “Putting that into a leading-edge building shows you how you’re able to connect those dots between simple things, but things that are invested in the long term.

Green added: “We think this may be the first commercial use of these eco-bricks. So it’s pushing the boundaries just a little bit forward.”

