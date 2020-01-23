The department said 30 incidents were reported to Safe Schools over the festive season, compared with 37 in the same period in 2018/19. The Metro Central District recorded the highest number of incidents, 10, while nine schools in the Cape Winelands reported incidents.
On Wednesday, disgruntled parents of pupils at the Alpine Primary School in Mitchells Plain took a stand against vandalism at the school.
The parents were demanding urgent repairs so that schooling could continue. One parent, Sancha Zoutman, said the school had been vandalised by members of the community over the holidays.
“Now the department expects more than 1 300 pupils to use two toilet facilities as all of the others are broken. Why can’t they fix it?