Cape Town - One person has been confirmed dead after blaze destroyed 47 structures leaving 88 people affected in Nomzamo township on Monday morning.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at approximately 00:40 in the morning the City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures alight in Mxolisi Street, Nomzamo in Strand.
Carelse said a total of seven firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 31 staff members battled over 4 hours to extinguish the blaze, however, the fire was extinguished at 04:52.
"While busy clearing the debris a body, gender and age unknown, were discovered to have sustained fatal burn wounds. A Firefighter also suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated by medical personnel and the scene was handed over to the police," he said.
Just at about 10:45 this morning another fire broke out in the informal structures in Njoli Street, Langa.