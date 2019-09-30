PICS + VIDEO: Shack fire claims a life, leaves 88 people affected in Cape









City's Fire and rescue services responded to a number of informal structures alight in Njoli street, Langa. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - One person has been confirmed dead after blaze destroyed 47 structures leaving 88 people affected in Nomzamo township on Monday morning. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at approximately 00:40 in the morning the City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures alight in Mxolisi Street, Nomzamo in Strand. Carelse said a total of seven firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 31 staff members battled over 4 hours to extinguish the blaze, however, the fire was extinguished at 04:52. "While busy clearing the debris a body, gender and age unknown, were discovered to have sustained fatal burn wounds. A Firefighter also suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated by medical personnel and the scene was handed over to the police," he said. Just at about 10:45 this morning another fire broke out in the informal structures in Njoli Street, Langa.

Carelse said the initial response comprised of five firefighting appliances, where a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members where dispatched.

"The Officer of the first arriving appliance from Epping Fire Station immediately requested additional resources to assist," he said, further three firefighting appliances with a total of 15 staff came from nearby Fire Stations to assist.

"No injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown," Carelse said.

City's Fire and rescue services responded to a number of informal structures alight in Njoli street, Langa. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

City's Fire and rescue services responded to a number of informal structures alight in Njoli street, Langa. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

City's Fire and rescue services responded to a number of informal structures alight in Njoli street, Langa. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

One of the residents from Langa, Vena Msesiwe said she saw the blaze and shouted for help, and was also alerting the community about the blaze.

Msesiwe said the fire broke out from a home where the owner was at work, but she did not know the cause of the fire.

The City's disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said Informal Settlement Management was on site and will provide residents with starter kits to rebuild dwellings once the Solid Waste department has removed fire debris. "SASSA has been informed to provide humanitarian assistance".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Just at about 10:45 this morning another fire broke out in the informal structures in Njoli Street, Langa. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

[email protected]

Cape Argus