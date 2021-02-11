PICS: Virtual tours all the buzz as international art festival hits Cape Town

Cape Town - For the first time the International Public Arts Festival in Salt River will be offering art fanatics virtual tours to those who cannot make it to the five day art festival. The internationally acclaimed festival boasts local and international talents and began on Wednesday, and will run until Sunday February 14. It is being hosted by Baz-Art, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, a street-art platform that uses painted murals to create conversations and dialogues. Baz-Art co-founder Alexandre Tilmans said: “For this special fifth edition of the IPAF, our motto is: walk, run or cycle it. We have designed six tours of various lengths from 3km for our walking families, and up to 30km for our sportsmen and women. For the first time the International Public Arts Festival in Salt River will be offering art fanatics virtual tours to those who cannot make it to the five day art festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. For the first time the International Public Arts Festival in Salt River will be offering art fanatics virtual tours to those who cannot make it to the five day art festival. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. “The tour routes are exploring prominent neighbourhoods in Cape Town such as Salt River, Woodstock, East City District, City Bowl, Waterfront precinct and Sea Point. Visitors can anticipate immersive guided or self-guided walking and cycling tours, with stringent Covid-19 protocols in place.”

Festival organiser Lauren Fletcher said: “The IPAF showcases our home-grown talent such as Bazil Baxter, Elizabeth Kruger and Njabulo Hlophe, and other exceptional street artists from overseas.

“Our focus is on family-friendly walking and cycling tours this year. These are a safe, exciting way to explore the city in a time when many are seeking new ways to get out and about. Tours vary in length and include new and existing murals that paint a fascinating picture of Cape Town and Africa at large,” said Fletcher.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The City of Cape Town is once again thrilled to be partnering with Baz-Art for the International Public Arts Festival. This is an initiative that not only provides a platform for talented local emerging artists, but also gives an opportunity to members of the tourism industry to make a living during this tough time for the sector.

“After a year that has been challenging for all of us, we really need initiatives that will bring us together and further instil a sense of community.”

More information on the tours is available at: https://baz-art.co.za/what-we-do/street-art-tour/

Cape Argus