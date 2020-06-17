PICS: What lockdown? Cape beachgoers defy level 3 restrictions for sun and surf

Cape Town - On Youth Day, beachgoers flocked to Table View to surf, walk their dogs and tan on the beach despite lockdown restrictions. On Tuesday, African News Agency photographer Armand Hough snapped pics of a Table View beach packed full with people and surfers even though all public beaches are still off-limits under the lockdown level 3 regulations. Back at the end of May, City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that he has heard calls from residents to open recreational areas with lockdown restrictions easing as the country moves to level 3 on Monday. According to the current regulations parks, reserves, and beaches will remain closed, Plato said. "As the Mayor of Cape Town, I have heard the calls from our residents to open these recreational areas to the public. Given the vastness of these spaces, it is easy for visitors to practice physical distancing while exercising in nature. As such, I am now escalating these calls to the National Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma," Plato said.

The mayor at the time said that the vast majority of Capetonians have acted responsibly, they have observed the strict exercise hours, and they have been forced to make do with the limited spaces available due to parks, reserves and beaches not being open.

He said that he has written to Minister Dlamini Zuma calling on her to "please consider revising section 39 to allow for the opening of parks, beaches and reserves".

The ANC is the Western Cape then lashed out and said that the call by the mayor is irresponsible, opportunistic and does not take the interests of the majority of Capetonians into account.

"In making this appeal to the minister, Mayor Dan Plato did not say what plans he has to ease the situation for those who live in the historically disadvantaged areas. They happen to be black, poor and desperately hungry."

While Minister Dlamini Zuma has yet to announcement the reopening of beaches, it appears some Capetonians can't do without the beach and surf.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

