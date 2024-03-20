Embark on a visual adventure through Cape Town’s vibrant landscapes aboard the City Sightseeing bus. From the picturesque shores of Sea Point to the majestic Signal Hill, experience the magic of the Mother City’s “Golden Hour” through a kaleidoscope of vivid colours and breathtaking vistas. Renowned photographer Armand Hough invites you on a journey through his lens, capturing the vitality of this coastal gem during its most enchanting hour.

The City Sightseeing bus provides a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the Mother City’s “Golden Hour” on a journey along the Atlantic Seaboard, passing through Sea Point and Camps Bay before reaching Signal Hill. Tourists and locals alike can bring their own picnic baskets to enjoy while soaking in the vibrant sunset over the Atlantic Ocean. As darkness falls, the bus returns to the V&A Waterfront via the city, allowing passengers to witness Cape Town’s dazzling night lights in all their splendour.

