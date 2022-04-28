Piketberg anti-GBV activists unhappy that rape accused made R5 000 bail

Cape Town - Anti-gender-based violence (GBV) activists are disappointed in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court after it granted bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting and assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The accused, a 72-year-old man, was released on R5 000 bail on Tuesday under strict conditions.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Conditions attached to the accused’s bail include that the accused must not enter the area of Redelinghuys, Piketberg, unless for a court appearance. He is placed under 24-hour house arrest and correctional supervision, and his case postponed to May 24 for further investigation.” Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director Billy Claasen said they were hopeful the suspect would remain behind bars. “This is because his family cannot look after him and therefore will have no control over him. However, considering the outcome, we will monitor this situation intently.”

Claasen said he was disappointed with the lack of support from church groups, community leaders, the community police forum, political leaders and the sports community. “We are aware of certain leaders in Redelinghuys who are possibly saying very questionable things about the young victim, which is beyond the pale. We will not hesitate to open a case if it seems people are trying to influence the child or her family. We must not forget that this is a minor, and yet all of us are raising children. “One needs to ask oneself: ‘What would I have done if it was my child in such a case?’ Some leaders seem to be more compassionate towards the suspect, because he is old, than the young victim, a child. There are, however, other perpetrators older them him who have been looked after very well in the correctional facilities,” he said.