Piketberg cop arrested for girlfriend's murder: How did he have access to a gun while off-duty, asks family

Cape Town - A 35-year-old police officer is due to appear in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court today for the alleged fatal shooting of his girlfriend in front of her 10-year-old son, and wounding a family member. Natasha Booise, 32, was walking with her friends and family members after 7pm yesterday, when the off-duty police officer came from behind in his private vehicle.

After a brief conversation with the victim he allegedly cocked his service pistol, and fired multiple shots in her direction as she was fleeing. Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said cases of murder, attempted murder, and firing of a firearm had been opened. Family member Jean-Pierre van Wiese said all Booise wanted was to spend time with her family who were visiting, and walk around town to take pictures.

Wiese, who questioned why the police officer had access to a gun while off-duty, said his intention was to also kill another woman. “Police are supposed to sign in and sign out firearms. How did he access the gun? He didn’t think twice about shooting Tasha and then drove off to shoot the aunt too. My question is, whose gun was this, who booked it out for him?” he asked. Piketberg CPF chairperson Mark Lintnaar said the incident had rocked the community.

“As the CPF we regret this heartless loss of life of a young lady who according to many in our community was a cheerful and friendly person. We regret that her life had to end in this way in the view of her young son and her family. “This was all unnecessary and selfish by someone who thought only of himself. The community is calling for justice for the young lady’s loss of life and the CPF agrees with this request,” he said. Community leader Billy Claassen said that had the police acted against the suspect in previous cases, the murder would not have happened. Claassen alleged that the suspect had numerous cases pending.