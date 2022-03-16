Piketberg cop charged with girlfriend’s murder resigns from SAPS

Cape Town - Piketberg police constable Richard Smit, accused of killing his girlfriend Natasha Booise, is now unemployed.
This emerged during the court proceedings on Tuesday where Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) senior investigator Ronald Davids confirmed to the court that Smit was expected to attend a disciplinary hearing of the SAPS on March 3 but instead resigned the day before.
Davids, who took the stand on Tuesday, during his cross-examination by state advocate Portia Chauke also confirmed that he visited an alternative address in Strandfontein which the defence provided. The address was identified for Smit to be released to should he be granted bail.
However, Davids raised concerns about the address, stating that the community of Strandfontein did not want the accused to reside there and had petitioned against Smit’s release. Davids said if the accused was released on bail, his life would be in danger.
Davids said Smit’s unemployment and lack of income made him a flight risk and that he had previous convictions of a special nature, adding that people who killed should not be allowed to walk freely.
Accused killer cop a flight risk, officer tells court
Piketberg bail hearing for murder accused police officer postponed again
Suspended police officer accused of killing girlfriend has history of violence
Magistrate 'not impressed' with lawyer’s absence in representing Piketberg cop charged with murder
During the previous court appearance, it emerged that Smit had a history of violence and previous convictions which included assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
In 2018 he was convicted of common assault at the same court he is appearing in and was also convicted of contravening the Road Traffic Act and resisting arrest.
It also emerged that his late father had applied for a protection order in 2013 after he swore at him and threatened to shoot him.
The case was postponed to April 4 and Smit was remanded in custody.