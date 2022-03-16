Piketberg cop charged with girlfriend’s murder resigns from SAPS

This emerged during the court proceedings on Tuesday where Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) senior investigator Ronald Davids confirmed to the court that Smit was expected to attend a disciplinary hearing of the SAPS on March 3 but instead resigned the day before.

Davids, who took the stand on Tuesday, during his cross-examination by state advocate Portia Chauke also confirmed that he visited an alternative address in Strandfontein which the defence provided. The address was identified for Smit to be released to should he be granted bail.

However, Davids raised concerns about the address, stating that the community of Strandfontein did not want the accused to reside there and had petitioned against Smit’s release. Davids said if the accused was released on bail, his life would be in danger.

Davids said Smit’s unemployment and lack of income made him a flight risk and that he had previous convictions of a special nature, adding that people who killed should not be allowed to walk freely.