THOUSANDS of Capetonians took part in the Cape Town Big Walk last year. This year's event takes place on April 7. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Work is under way for The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk on April 7. Convener Dr Elias Parker said that one bonus of the event was that other public benefit organisations reaped the advantage of continued support.

This time one of the beneficiaries will be PinkDrive, an organisation dedicated to helping uninsured women have free mammograms to detect breast cancer.

PinkDrive spokesperson Fébé Meyer said: “PinkDrive is humbled to be chosen as a beneficiary of the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk.

"We do not receive any funding from the government. PinkDrive is totally reliant on the goodwill of individuals, corporate South Africa and events such as this to help us keep our wheels on the road.”

Meyer said all funds raised went towards delivering free cancer screening services in South Africa.

“PinkDrive powers South Africa’s first and only women’s health units and offers diagnostic mammography screening, clinical breast examinations, Pap smears, PSA screening and education that addresses breast, cervical, prostate and testicular cancer,” said Meyer.

“In addition, we educate people on the signs and symptoms of the cancers we address, as well as equip individuals in how to conduct their own breast examinations.”

Meyer added that if people were interested in supporting PinkDrive, they should firstly support the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk.

“It is an event for the whole family and your entrance fee will help in aiding PinkDrive and other great causes.

“There are numerous ways you can get involved," said Meyer.

For more information, visit www.pinkdrive.co.za or call 021 697 5650.”

