The retired photographer's health deteriorated over the past few years following a severe stroke in 2017.
De Klerk hailed from Port Elizabeth, where he initially worked as a studio photographer, which paved the way for him to get a job as a photographer at the Golden City Post, then at Drum in Johannesburg and later at the Cape Herald and Sunday Times before joining the Cape Argus in 1979. He remained at this newspaper until a stroke forced him to retire in 1994.
I recall De Klerk telling me during an interview in 1998 why he wanted to work for newspapers.
“I started out selling newspapers for the Evening Post in Port Elizabeth as a boy, where I discovered what an enormous impact the press had on people. Realising that a good news picture can capture the essence of a news story, I wanted to become a photojournalist, which really was an impossible dream, because non-whites did not count in careers like that.”