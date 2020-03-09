Plan in the works to fix pollution around Milnerton lagoon

Cape Town - Pressure is mounting on Mayor Dan Plato to address the Milnerton Lagoon pollution issue. Plato is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday with regard to the planned remediation of the pollution in the Diep River and Milnerton Lagoon.

Plato on Sunday said he could not disclose details of his announcement. “I plan to spend time at the lagoon on Tuesday and will then be making some points as part of my announcement. We’re not running away from this issue, we take this very seriously.”

The provincial Department of Environmental Affairs last week received a request from the City for the postponement of a report and action plan on the ongoing challenges in die Diep River/Milnerton Lagoon.

In February the province requested the City to provide a detailed plan for cleaning up the pollution. It follows several complaints from the public about the water quality.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the water quality tests by the department’s Green Scorpions confirmed high levels of E. Coli, ammonia, and suspended solids.