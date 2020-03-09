Plan in the works to fix pollution around Milnerton lagoon
Plato on Sunday said he could not disclose details of his announcement. “I plan to spend time at the lagoon on Tuesday and will then be making some points as part of my announcement. We’re not running away from this issue, we take this very seriously.”
The provincial Department of Environmental Affairs last week received a request from the City for the postponement of a report and action plan on the ongoing challenges in die Diep River/Milnerton Lagoon.
In February the province requested the City to provide a detailed plan for cleaning up the pollution. It follows several complaints from the public about the water quality.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the water quality tests by the department’s Green Scorpions confirmed high levels of E. Coli, ammonia, and suspended solids.
“The river is polluted. There are big, complex challenges that require long-term solutions. These include upgrading the local wastewater treatment plant. But we also want action to be taken to address the existing problem in the short term,” Bredell said.
Mayco member for Water and Waste Services Xanthea Limberg said: “The City did request an extension and we will now report back to the province on March 13. This is to allow for full details of the catchments improvement plan to be captured.”@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus