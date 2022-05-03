Plan to ban cyclists from Sea Point Promenade is off the table, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The proposal to ban cyclists from the promenade has been pulled after the massive support shown during the public comment process, the City of Cape Town said. After various calls for people to comment on the City’s proposal that cycling no longer be allowed on the Sea Point Promenade, the City has concluded a preliminary assessment of the public comments received which show that the majority supported cycling on the promenade.

Story continues below Advertisment

A total of 1 953 comments were received from residents as well as interested and affected parties between March 10 and April 10 wherein the majority rejected the City’s proposal and indicated that bicycles should be allowed along the iconic Cape Town recreational space. Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said: “Although the majority of the respondents supports cycling on the promenade, many have raised concerns about pedestrian safety and the potential danger and risk posed by cyclists.” Quintas confirmed that the proposal to ban cyclists from the promenade was off the table after the massive support shown during the public comment process; however, the City would investigate other interventions that would improve the safety of all of those using the promenade.

“The Sea Point Promenade is one of Cape Town’s most iconic recreational spaces, thus the vigorous engagements and number of comments came as no surprise. We welcome the interest in this topic and I also want to thank the City officials for their efforts in facilitating an inclusive public participation process,” Quintas said. Officials were assessing residents’ comments and proposals and the outcome of the public participation process – including proposals from the public and recommendations on the way forward – would be included in a report. Quintas anticipated that this report would be concluded by mid-year, whereafter it would serve before the portfolio committee on urban mobility and subcouncil 16 for consideration.

Story continues below Advertisment

“In my view this public participation process was very successful in that it demonstrates that the City is eager and willing to test proposals with our residents, and that we listen to comments and feedback. “It is very important that residents participate and comment on ideas and proposals that have an impact on their lives and living experiences,” said Quintas. Cape Argus