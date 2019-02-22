An impression of the proposed development at 150 Buitengracht Street. Picture: Supplied

Cape - A plan to develop a high-rise building after demolishing a 60-year-old Bo-Kaap house was halted after the developer lost an appeal against residents at Heritage Western Cape (HWC). The HWC appeals committee dismissed the appeal by developer Any Side Investments for the proposed development of 150 Buitengracht Street. The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association said it was a victory to preserve the heritage of the area.

“We are happy the application was dismissed. We opposed their appeal, arguing that HWC’s built environment and landscape permits committee acted lawfully and fairly when refusing the amended plans, and that the HWC appeals committee accordingly dismissed the appeal,” said Jacky Poking, secretary of the association.

The proposed development is a nine-storey mixed-use development next to the historic Auwal Mosque on Buitengracht Street. It includes retail and short-term rentals with only five parking bays. Bo-Kaap residents said it was out of character with the historic Bo-Kaap buildings. Initially approval was given to the developers to demolish the current houses on the site but then an appeal was lodged, delaying their plans.

Poking said: “We are happy that the heritage authorities are changing how they look at Bo-Kaap and what plans are approved, and how that would influence the community.”

The advocate who represented the residents' association, Winston Erasmus, said: “We are winning. There are many developments taking place in Bo-Kaap and this is just one of these developments that we have disputed.

“That’s why we are urgently calling for the heritage process to be completed, because look what can happen in the next few years.”

Erasmus argued that Any Side Investments allegedly used bullying tactics by “threatening to build in this manner”. He further argued that the development would infringe on the community’s constitutional rights and have a negative impact, citing Section 24 of the Constitution - “right to environment”, as well as Sections 30 and 31, which specifically speak to the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities.

In the appeal document of the developer, which the Cape Argus has in its possession, Any Side Investments said it was sticking to its proposal: “The proposal has significantly improved on the previous plans in a manner that renders it more sensitive to surrounding heritage resources’ significance.

“The new design also proposes continuous, active street edges, which are also created using the gallery space and by incorporating a restaurant.

“The street-facing edge of the new proposal makes provision for the incorporation of a smaller grain to mitigate the feeling surrounding buildings. In addition, narrow, inset tinted windows are proposed which will cast subtle colours over the façade at night in response to the use of vibrant colours of the buildings in Bo-Kaap.”

Western Cape Heritage Council chief executive Mxolisi Diamuka said: “The appeals committee felt that the proposal was insensitive to the heritage context of Bo-Kaap.”

