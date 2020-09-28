Plan to reduce Cape informal settlement fires, improve fire safety

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Human Settlements, in collaboration with Stellenbosch University's (SU) Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) has developed a response plan to improve fire safety in informal settlements.

Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers welcomed the initiative and said it demonstrated their commitment to not only improving fire safety, but also the health and dignity of people living in informal settlements.

Simmers said fire safety in informal settlements was a huge concern to the provincial government as 1 260 fires occur, on average, every year, destroying 4 000 structures, displacing close to 13 000 people and killing more than 100.

He said the detailed report and guideline on fire safety engineering for informal settlements, which was part of phase one of the plan, contained extensive information, analysis, case studies and discussions on fire safety interventions in informal settlements.

“A chapter on fire safety interventions for backyarders has also been included. In phase two of the plan which will follow in due course, the document will be used to produce pictorial, visual and graphic illustrations.”