Planned roadworks in the City Bowl may cause inconvenience for Cape drivers

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town will be resurfacing various roads in the City Bowl in the coming weeks. This much-needed maintenance work may cause some inconvenience as roads will be closed during the day while the project is ongoing.

The maintenance work entails the resurfacing of 10 roads in various suburbs, all-in-all covering a distance of over 3 000m. If all goes as planned, the work will commence on Thursday, May 19. City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas said: “Road maintenance is crucial to prolong the lifespan of our road network, even more so before the winter rains. “Unfortunately, this type of work always comes with some inconvenience, and I want to ask residents in the affected suburbs in the City Bowl to be patient while this is ongoing.

“We will try and get the work done as soon as possible, pending any bad weather and other unforeseen delays,” Quintas said. All roads will be closed during working hours and reopened after 5pm while the project is ongoing. In Maitland, Product Street will be closed for the week and an alternative route will be indicated to road users. The following roads form part of the project:

Dawes Street, from Longmarket Street to the cul de sac, Bo-Kaap

Ivy Street, from Kloof Street to the cul de sac, Gardens

Woodburn Crescent, from Invermark Crescent to Molteno Street, Gardens

Breda Street, from Gladstone Street to Mill Street, Gardens

Gladiolus Avenue, around the park, Gardens

Kings Road, from Kloof Road to Regent Road, Sea Point

Nettleton Road, from Kloof Road to the cul de sac, Bantry Bay

Sunderland Street, from 7th Avenue to 10th Avenue, Kensington

Canterbury Road, from Caledon Street to Roeland Street, Zonnebloem

Product Road, from the rail crossing to 50m west from the crossing, Maitland The work will take place on weekdays from May 19 to June 7, starting at 7.30am until 5pm. Work will happen on weekends and public holidays only when required. “The old asphalt layers will be milled and filled with new asphalt to create a smooth riding surface along these roads. Once done, all residents and visitors will benefit from the improved road surfaces,” Quintas said. Cape Argus