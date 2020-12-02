Planned SA police force restructuring 'to put more boots on ground'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A planned restructuring of the police force would see a reduction in the number of deputy national police commissioners, the trimming of divisions, and more boots on the ground. The police and the two unions, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the SA Policing Union (Sapu) have agreed on the restructuring, and said it would be implemented in a fair and impartial manner. Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the collective agreement was a milestone in the intended process of transforming the police from an organ of state that had had a pointless, bloated structure to one that would focus on its core mandate – to act against crime where it took place. “This new structure will be downsized from four deputy national commissioners to three, and from 13 divisions to 10, which is the position that Popcru have maintained over the years,” Mamabolo said. He said the principle of establishing a district policing model had been agreed on, and all their views as an organisation incorporated in a broader, strategic direction. “The district policing model will ideally focus on crime patterns, analysis and detection, while stations remain independent,” he said.

He said they also called for the removal of all police officials from the administration department, and for it to be staffed solely by public servants, with officers placed on the streets where crime was taking place.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that an agreement was signed between the unions and police management on Monday.

Sapu acting deputy general secretary Peter Ntsime said for some time the police had not had a structure that “speaks to the whole organisation” and promoted the development of the police service.

Ntsime said at present a large number high-ranking police officers – deputy national commissioners and deputy provincial commissioners – were desk-bound.

“Part of what we did was to take the service back to the people. We need police officers on the ground, not in the offices, to benefit our communities,” he said.

He said they had also called for the re-establishment of specialist units, to help curb the rate of murders and robberies, and to help fast-track investigations within the police.

“Currently, we only hear of task teams dealing with high-profile cases, not murders. We want to see these 72-hour strategies implemented in all murder (cases), whether they are high-profile or normal cases.

Andrew Faull, a senior researcher in the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies, said the development seemed to be “very promising”.

“It should also be taken into consideration for the prevention of crime, and one would hope that the police are taking this into account, not just freezing and cutting posts for the sake of saving money. They should also think about service delivery,” he said.

SA Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu) president Bonga Makuliwe said the union supported the idea, stating that instead of having a high number of senior desk-bound officers, there should be more police on the ground, than those generals who occupied offices while doing nothing.

Criminologist at Stellenbosch University’s political science department, Guy Lamb, said there has been a lot of pressure from all government departments for cost saving matters and were looking for ways to reduce costs.

Lamb said the police was the largest government employer because there were more than a thousand police stations throughout the country, and have staff associated with that.

He said the police have been top heavy in recent years with cost savings, however, they could rationalise and streamline the organisation at the top, and with certain appointments becoming defunct or individuals leaving the police, “obviously this restructuring needed to take place”.

“It should also be taken into consideration the prevention of crime and one would hope that the police are taking this into account, not just freezing and cutting posts for the sake of saving money. They should also think about service delivery,” he said.

Cape Argus