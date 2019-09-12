Cape Town International Airport. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - Airports Company SA (Acsa) and the City of Cape Town are in talks to set up a park-and-ride service from Cape Town International Airport into the city centre. The move aims to kill two birds with one stone as the plan will alleviate rush-hour traffic on the N2 highway, while at the same time getting more use out of the airport’s parkades.

This was revealed on Thursday by Cape Town International Airport’s general manager, Deon Cloete, during a briefing to the provincial legislature’s Standing Committee for Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism.

Cloete said: “There are no time lines as yet, but talks are at an advanced stage.”

This is not the first time such a measure has been suggested.

In 2010, the city’s operations director for the Integrated Rapid Transit Project had suggested a similar plan in order to make the then under-used MyCiTi airport to Cape Town route more viable.

Currently the airport has five separate parkades that can hold 7399 cars. According to Acsa: “P1 consists of five storeys and contains 4050 parking bays, P2 lies to the south and contains 1749 parking bays; there are a total of 1600 parking bays in the shade parking, including the Long Stay parking P5.”

Meanwhile, as part of the airport expansion, Acsa’s senior manager for corporate affairs, Deidre Davids, told the legislators the company was working with the city to prioritise formal housing for the airport’s neighbouring communities of Blikkiesdorp, Freedom Farm, and Malawi Camp as part of its expansion plans.

As part of the deal, the city will build formal housing in these communities and will provide technical house-building skills in partnership with False Bay College as part of the airport expansion, amounting to a R7billion investment.

These communities will also be given preferential access to employment opportunities at the airport, which is a sound commitment to social upliftment in the region.

Regarding this move by Acsa, the DA’s Deidré Baartman, who is also the party’s provincial spokesperson on Finance, Economic Opportunities, and Tourism, said: “I will be writing to Acsa to express my committee’s appreciation of the investment in ­surrounding communities, and for the organisation’s open and transparent process by which it involves respective stakeholders such as the neighbouring communities, the City of Cape Town, the Provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and Wesgro in this development project.”

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the briefing, Cloete revisited the issue of the airport’s renaming and said: “You might recall, we had a public process where we asked for comments.

“We then prepared a submission, and that submission has now been submitted to our shareholder, the Department of Transport, and we’ll await an outcome from that.”

