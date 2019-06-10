The City of Cape Town is calling on residents and interested parties to comment on the proposal to exempt the Parow Station Precinct from heritage protections. Picture : Ian Landsberg/ANA

Cape Town - The City’s proposal to open up the Parow Station Precinct for new developments has been met with mixed reactions from residents. “The area is currently sitting with a massive crime and drug problem and the people who come into the area are not from the area. Our main concern is that there is a struggle from the authorities to do their job,” said Parow resident Jimi Bertrand. He said that the priorities of the City seemed skewed.

The City has proposed an exemption of the precinct from protections under the National Heritage Resources Act. This would allow owners to alter, improve or demolish buildings that are older than 60 years and to consolidate properties without going through provincial heritage processes.

The precinct is adjacent to Parow station and bounded by Voortrekker Road and Tygervalley, Cloete and Picton streets. The City said the area was in desperate need of urban regeneration and investment. The public has until June 27 to comment on the proposal on the City’s website.

The City said the proposal would enhance the probability of the development of affordable housing in the area.

“The City is saying that it will help with job creation and will improve the area but is that really needed? What we need is to be kept safe because the area is unsafe if new houses and a new development is going to keep us safe it doesn't make sense. We need more police officers and more law enforcement,” Bertrand said.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “Parow, and more specifically the Parow Station Precinct, has significant potential for renewal and redevelopment. It is centrally located and is close to major employment centres like Century City, N1 City and Tyger Valley, the airport, and industrial nodes… This precinct is ideally located to stimulate growth and to create a more inclusive community with access to improved services, job opportunities, affordable housing and public transport.”

