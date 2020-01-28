Extinction Rebellion activists picketing at the entrance Africa Oil Week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The organisers of this week’s Southern African Annual Coal Conference (SAACC) have dismissed plans for a protest and press conference by the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion Cape Town as being unworthy of comment. In a one-line communication signed by IHS Markit’s head of corporate PR, Sebastian Kadritzke, the organisers said: “It is not for us to comment on a potential press conference by other organisations.”

On Thursday, Extinction Rebellion will target the meeting to discuss the future of coal mining.

Claiming the conference had been scheduled for Mpumalanga, Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jade Vester said: “To avoid community protests, the organisers have deliberately moved the venue to Cape Town, 1700km away from the affected communities, and too far for protesters to travel.

“Coal is the dirtiest and most destructive energy source in the world, contributing 40% to the world’s carbon-dioxide emissions. This makes coal a major factor in our global climate emergency, which scientists say is an existential threat to humanity as a whole and may lead to the deaths of millions of people over the next decades, if emissions are not cut dramatically.”