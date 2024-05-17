Plans to build 160 social housing units in Woodstock scuppered

[Editor’s Note: The headline and intro has been update to reflect the 160 social housing units at the historic Castle Bowling Green in Earl Street that the article primarily focuses on] Cape Town - Plans to build 160 social housing units in Woodstock have been dealt a blow after an independent tribunal set up by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport overturned a decision by Heritage Western Cape (HWC) to allow the City of Cape Town to move ahead.

The tribunal’s decision comes after the City was given the green light by HWC in September last year to develop 160 social housing units at the historic Castle Bowling Green in Earl Street, along with 700 units at the adjacent former Woodstock Hospital. However, this decision was met with opposition by some residents of Woodstock, who lodged an appeal that led to the tribunal process. After deliberations and site visits, the tribunal overturned HWC’s decision, dashing the hopes of many who were awaiting social housing.

In its judgment, the tribunal said evidence gave the impression that insensitive densification would come at the cost of heritage resources. “This does not lead to the best outcomes for existing and new residents alike,” the judgment said. “Pursuing the development plans, it is quite clear that scale will be a problem with negative effects for both the current residents of the Victoria cottage in Earl Street, as well as for the residents of the Terrace cottage (a three-storey as well as a double-storey building proposed will overlook their backyards).”

The appellants who brought the case, made up of Woodstock residents, welcomed the decision as they wished to preserve the bowling green. “We see the tribunal’s ruling as an indispensable opportunity to preserve the historic Castle Bowling Green as a communal facility, to honour the significance it holds in the Struggle against racial segregation, and to allow for continuing meaningful integration within the neighbourhood of newcomers and long-standing residents alike,” said Cathleen Powell, representative of the appellants at the tribunal. HWC CEO Michael Janse van Rensburg said they respected the tribunal’s right to have a different opinion.

“There are no further appeals available; the only further avenue is to approach the high court to review the decision. As such, a review has financial implications, HWC must consider the prospects of success carefully before taking such action. “The City of Cape Town would likewise have to consider its options.” Human settlements Mayco member Carl Pophaim said the City was studying the outcome and considering its options.

General manager at the National Association of Social Housing Organisations, Karabelo Pooe said the tribunal’s decision was disappointing. The organisation this week released its Land for Affordable Housing study which found a policy was critical to establish an approved framework that supported the delivery of social and affordable housing. “It is crucial for all stakeholders to come together and find solutions that balance heritage preservation with the pressing need for accessible housing options for all residents,” said Pooe.

Project co-ordinator for the Inclusive Neighbourhoods programme at the Development Action Group (DAG), Ryan Fester, said the decision to overturn HWCs finding was “shortsighted and in poor taste”. He said it missed an opportunity to celebrate the heritage and legacy of the site through social housing. “Earl Street’s legacy is one of inclusivity and diversity. It was a place where people of all races could gather, it was also a polling station in the first democratic elections in 1994,” said Fester.