Plans to split Tygerberg Hospital draws flak

Cape Town - Opposition parties have questioned the seriousness behind the announcement that the provincial department of health will soon embark on replacing the existing Tygerberg Hospital with two hospitals in an “unbundling” exercise.

During a public hearing on the department's budget vote before the legislature’s standing committee on health, department head Dr Keith Cloete said: “On the issue of Tygerberg’s unbundling, the bigger rationale has always been that Tygerberg Hospital will be replaced using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) procurement approach.”

Cloete said: “We have talked about either rebuilding Tygerberg Hospital exactly where it is, or because it is such a big hospital, taking up the opportunity to separate the highly specialised services from the more generalised specialist services, what we call the regional component.

“In terms of international norms it is probably technically better to separate it into two entities. It is more efficient to run two hospitals than it is to run one hospital, because the one hospital is so big."

Cloete said the national government was willing to put money towards the construction of the Tygerberg regional hospital which, in the department's plans, would be situated in Belhar, “which makes the regional hospital more accessible and closer to where the people are as it will be right on the R300”.