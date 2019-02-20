The house at Drakenstein Prison, where Nelson Mandela stayed before his release. Independent media Archives

Cape Town - Negotiations are still taking place to convert the Nelson Mandela house, which is located at Drakenstein Prison near Paarl, into a museum. The house was recently declared a national heritage site by the South African Heritage Resource Agency (Sahra).

Sahra’s built environment unit manager, Ben Mwasinga, said negotiations are happening between the Department of Arts and Culture, Drakenstein Correctional Services (DCS), the Mandela Foundation and Sahra.

“At this point I cannot say for certain when it will be converted,” he said.

Mandela was incarcerated in the house for 14 months of his 27-year prison sentence. On February 11, 1990, Mandela was released from the Drakenstein prison grounds.

It is the place from which he took his first steps to freedom. Mandela later had a replica of the house built in Qunu.

Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, visited the house during the 1980s. He recently attended a photo exhibition at the house, which depicts the 14 months Mandela spent there.

Mandla said the house always held a special place in his grandfather’s heart, despite him being held against his will.

He said he regarded the house as the place where Mandela’s true incarceration happened.

“I think we are fortunate, as a family, to own the replica of this house. After Madiba built the identical house in Qunu, which is his final resting place, it gives you an understanding of how dear this house was to him,” he said.

[email protected]