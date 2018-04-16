Cape Town - The Department of Transport and Public Works has called on property developers to submit proposals for the R6billion housing development on the Conradie Hospital site. The project is said to be the first of seven “game-changer” housing projects on the cards in SA.

The development will see 3605 residential units being built on the 22hectare site, 49% of which will be allocated to grant-funded housing. The development previously received objections from five communities in proximity to the area, but obtained zoning approval last year.

In a joint statement, ratepayers and residents associations in five communities, including Kensington, Factreton, Maitland, Pinelands and Thornton objected to the rezoning of the land and asked that the units be reduced to 2500 for the area.

However, rezoning approval is subject to the appeals process which is currently under way to accommodate the development which will include schools, recreational facilities and social services.

The government plans to award the project to a developer before the end of the year to kick off the project, which is said to be the first of its kind in the country.

“The ‘Better Living Model’ game-changer project aims to develop safe and affordable live, work, play and learn environments. A property developer is required to deliver a mixed-use development maximising urban land-use.

“The housing will consist of social housing, finance-linked individual subsidy programme housing and rent-to-buy housing units. The remaining 51% of the residential units will be made available to the open market,” according to the government Gazette.

Ten thousand square metres is required to be allocated for retail space, 15000 square metres to commercial space, and a minimum 0.5 parking bays is needed per residential unit, as well as four bays per 100 square metres for retail and office use.

The development will be completed through a partnership between the private sector and the Western Cape government and is expected to take up to seven years to complete. Bidders have up to May 21 to submit their proposals.

