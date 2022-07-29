Plastic Free Mzansi urges people to be part of the solution to end plastic pollution

Cape Town - Volunteers were up bright and early on Thursday morning to join The Beach Co-op and Twyg for their July new moon beach clean-up at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg where they got down and dirty as the Plastic Free July movement came to a close.

The Beach Co-Op team said “We want to encourage people to think about their plastic use and where it all ends up. Shifting away from single use plastic and disposing of plastic correctly goes a long way in keeping our oceans clean. But small acts are easy to do, and they accumulate. Together, we can make a great impact through small actions.”

The clean-up formed part of the larger Plastic Free Mzansi campaign which was supported by numerous organisations, including Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), to strengthen their mission and urge people to be part of the solution to end plastic pollution.