Cape Town - City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that he will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the Hawks be tasked with establishing a special unit to investigate the burning of trains in Cape Town.
This comes after City's Fire and Rescue Service were called to respond to the blaze at Cape Town Station on platforms 10 and 16 at 2.20am. The fire soon spread to adjacent platforms, destroying two full train sets comprising 18 carriages and was extinguished at 4.53am.
"As 18 more train carriages burn and thousands of commuters suffer the consequences of not being able to get to work and school on time, and jobs are lost, the people in charge show no plan of action as nobody is held accountable for this economic sabotage," Plato said.
"Today I will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the Hawks be tasked with establishing a special unit to investigate.
"Over the past three years, more than 140 train carriages, which make up over 40 train sets have been burnt in several separate incidents yet not a single person has been prosecuted. One person deemed to be mentally unfit was arrested some months ago, but other than that the South African Police Services (SAPS) detective services have failed the people of this city," Plato said.