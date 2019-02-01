SUCCESS: Dan Plato

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato’s “pet project”, the walking bus initiative he started when still MEC for Community Safety, has found its way into the Office of the Mayor, with a call for money from the adjustments budget. Plato wants R18.6million to fund “special community projects” including “skilling and equipping the walking bus community safety volunteers”.

“We will be continuing the programme for the metro while the province focuses on the non-metro areas.”

Plato added that the project would work “hand in hand” with the province.

“I believe there is more that we can do to increase safety in our communities. This is just the start of our efforts to increase safety levels,” he said

Plato said the walking bus initiative aimed to create a safe and supervised route for learners to and from school every day, with the commitment and involvement of the community playing a central part.

Since its launch, the department of Community Safety has partnered with communities across Cape Town and recently expanded the idea to neighbourhoods in southern Cape.

The project has been expanded to over 75 areas with more than 220 participating schools. Areas include Grabouw, Hanover Park, Somerset West, Garden Village and Philippi East.

MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde said: “It’s one of Plato’s pet projects. It’s an ongoing discussion between the department and the city whether it is a neighbourhood watch or a walking bus initiative.”

He said the initiative did make an impact in communities. “It’s very good because it prioritises safety of children in areas where crime is high. I believe this makes a difference in the community. We will be holding discussions with the Department of Education to work alongside us.”

The initiative is manned by volunteers.

The ANC has labelled it a waste of time and money.

