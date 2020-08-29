Plato delivers manifesto in DA race for Cape Town regional chairperson

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said he was concerned the region had lost over 111 000 votes in the last elections and wants unity amongst councillors ahead of the next municipal elections next year. Cape Town - The battle lines have been drawn as the race for the metro regional chairperson in the DA hots up. On Saturday morning, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato delivered his manifesto which forms part of his campaign. He laid out some of his plans for the metro region in the run up to the DA Metro Regional Congress to be held in October. Plato said: “Our structures must start working together to ensure that the DA works well and is focused and wins the local government elections in 2021 and makes sure that the City of Cape Town succeeds.

“We don’t have the time for internal politics and destruction; it's beneath our dignity, we have lost ground to recover.”

He said his goal is to stabilize the City of Cape Town and to unify ward councillors.

“We have lost 111 000 votes in this region in the last elections. If we want to save the DA we must get real. We need to get serious about South Africa and our future. We cannot afford to be complacent,” he said.

Plato announced his intention to run as metro chair earlier this month. He will be going head to head with the party’s current metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, who last weekend accepted the nomination.

As part of Plato's plan he wants to establish a political branch to assist constituencies and branches about complaints they receive regarding City services.

“We don’t have ways to resolve issues outside of the council, It would be helpful to have a political forum to support our councillors so it does not fall only on the councillors,” he said.

Plato also wants to establish standing committees on a regional level to address key issues such as land invasions and job creation.

“These standing committees can have a sharp focus on key issues. These standing committees can bring in expertise to address these issues.”

Cape Argus