Plato denies role in no-confidence motion against Twigg supporter

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has come out guns blazing against his detractors who accuse him skullduggery in the race for DA’s top job in the metro. Plato has been accused of engineering a no-confidence motion against a supporter of his rival for the post of DA chairperson of the metro, Grant Twigg. Plato said he had nothing to do with the motion against sub-council chairperson Helen Carstens. He said the motion was unrelated to his campaign to become the metro chairperson, and that he was approached by four councillors who proposed the motion on Friday last week. “I advised them that there is a correct process to follow, which involves consulting the relevant leadership and decision-making structures. My advice was not, and would never have been, for them to proceed with the motion in the absence of exhausting the other processes,” he said. Plato said the motion was proposed by the majority of the councillors in the sub-council in question. In an indication that Plato might not be off the hook, and have some explaining to do, Twigg, the current metro chairperson, played his cards close to his chest and would only say: “The caucus executive is dealing with the matter.”

DA caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo said: “We have engaged with the councillors who brought this motion forward.”

Carstens would not comment on the matter. Castens has not been formally informed of the matter as she is on leave and out of the country.

Four councillors have asked the interim sub-council manager to hold an urgent special meeting, which was scheduled to take place yesterday. The four councillors who signed the letter are Joy Solomon, Andrea Crous, Nicky Rheeder and Christiana Groenewoud.

But party insiders said charges against Carstens had not been laid with the DA’s Federal Legal Council, a process that should be followed before a no-confidence motion was tabled.

Plato said he pointed out the right course of action to the disgruntled councillors. “ I can confirm that there is no attempt involving me or my campaign to remove any councillor from any position. They have their reasons for requesting this course of action and presented these to the DA caucus executive this morning (Monday),” he said.

“The caucus executive has agreed that all concerned should be heard on the matter before any action is launched by any DA councillors. It is important that we do not permit misinformation and misdirection during this internal political contestation.”

Meanwhile, Twigg supporter Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for community and health services, has announced that he will be running for the post of deputy chairperson at the metro congress.

Cape Argus