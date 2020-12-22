Plato says Masiphumelele fire damage worth R18m, likely caused by land invaders

Cape Town - Preliminary investigations have shown that a fire that ripped through Masiphumelele township last Thursday was largely the work of land invaders, mayor Dan Plato said on Tuesday.

Plato, who visited the area to check on the progress made in clearing the site, said reeds were lit to clear land, leading to the destruction of 1 300 dwellings and displacing over 5 000 people on Thursday.

“Because of this criminality, thousands will now spend their Christmas having to rebuild their structures,” he said.

“I strongly urge anyone with information to come forward to bring those responsible to book as we must send a strong message to discourage this criminal behaviour from affecting the lives and well-being of our residents.”

Last week, Plato signed a local disaster declaration to access relief funding from the national government in terms of the Disaster Management Act.