Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has taken issue with comments Police Minister Bheki Cele made in the National Assembly when he reportedly said: “Metro police officers are just a group of thugs who are unaccountable and should be put in prison with their leaders.”

Plato said: “During the reply to the president’s State of the Nation address (SONA) in Parliament on Thursday, Bheki Cele, the minister of police, through his false statements, showed his complete lack of understanding of the law, and utter disrespect for the people of Cape Town.

“Cele should apologise to the people of Cape Town for his disgraceful utterances.”

Defending the City’s law enforcement officers, Plato said: “They are appointed 100% in line with the Criminal Procedure Act and meet all the requirements set out in the notice issued by the minister of justice.

“Officers receive all the necessary training, and every certificate and piece of paperwork is in place and signed off by the relevant authorities, including the SAPS. All City staff who carry firearms are fully competent to do so and have the required legal authority.

“I challenge the minister to go to Bonteheuwel, Manenberg and any other community in the Cape Flats and ask them who the thugs are.

“I can guarantee him they will not be pointing fingers at our law enforcement officers who work day and night to protect our communities.”

Cele spoke in Parliament responding to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s call for policing to be devolved to provincial level during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA.

