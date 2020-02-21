Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has taken issue with comments Police Minister Bheki Cele made in the National Assembly. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) archives

Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has taken issue with comments Police Minister Bheki Cele made in the National Assembly when he reportedly said: “Metro police officers are just a group of thugs who are unaccountable and should be put in prison with their leaders.” Plato said: “During the reply to the president’s State of the Nation address (SONA) in Parliament on Thursday, Bheki Cele, the minister of police, through his false statements, showed his complete lack of understanding of the law, and utter disrespect for the people of Cape Town.

“Cele should apologise to the people of Cape Town for his disgraceful utterances.”

Defending the City’s law enforcement officers, Plato said: “They are appointed 100% in line with the Criminal Procedure Act and meet all the requirements set out in the notice issued by the minister of justice.

“Officers receive all the necessary training, and every certificate and piece of paperwork is in place and signed off by the relevant authorities, including the SAPS. All City staff who carry firearms are fully competent to do so and have the required legal authority.