Plato, Winde extend condolences on the death of Minister Jackson Mthembu

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and CIty of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato have extended their condolences on the death of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu has died of Covid-related complications, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday. He was 62 years old.

“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from Covid-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” the president said on Twitter.

Winde added that he was deeply saddened by the news. “Mr Mthembu was a hard working and dedicated member of the executive, who always acted with integrity. He was also a kind man, who thought for the best interests of South Africa, and our democracy. I extend my condolences to his family and friends, and to the ANC. May he rest in peace,” Winde said.

Mayor Dan Plato also express his sincere condolences: “We wish his family, loved ones, fellow ANC members, as well as the country, comfort during this period of loss and grief. May he rest in peace.”