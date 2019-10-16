Plattekloof and Parow areas warned of disruption to water supply









The City of Cape Town has advised of disruption to water supply in Plattekloof and Parow areas. File Picture. Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be performing zero pressure testing in the Plattekloof and Parow areas as indicated in the table. Residents have been kindly requested to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period. It is advisable to keep all taps closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored. This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Plan and will significantly reduce the occurrence of burst pipes and subsequent water losses. The City of Cape Town has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.

Residents are advised to please take note of the date and time as per the following schedule:

The City of Cape Town has advised of disruption to water supply in Plattekloof and Parow areas.

News of water supply disruption comes on top of Eskom implementing load shedding across the country.

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer has warned that load shedding could continue for the remainder of the week.

He said Eskom would assess the situation during the course of the day and update consumers accordingly.

The power utility announced earlier today that it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9am, with outages likely to continue until 11pm.

The City of Cape Town said its "customers will be on Stage 1 from 10:00. Be energy wise and switch off your geyser, pool pump and aircon".

Eskom has blamed Wednesday's power constraints on a broken coal conveyor belt at the Medupi power station in Limpopo, which cut its power output by half.