Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be performing zero pressure testing in the Plattekloof and Parow areas as indicated in the table.
Residents have been kindly requested to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period.
It is advisable to keep all taps closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.
This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Plan and will significantly reduce the occurrence of burst pipes and subsequent water losses.
The City of Cape Town has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.