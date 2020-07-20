Plea to building construction industry to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines

Cape Town - With the return to work of the construction sector, an occupational health expert has urged the industry to follow strict health and safety guidelines to prevent infections.

Master Builders Association Western Cape occupational health and safety manager Deon Bester said: “Although the construction sector has been a leader in formulating and implementing measures around Covid-19, it is vital that companies prepare to continue to comply with health and safety procedures to weather the storm. It is essential that contractors carry out a risk assessment on site.”

He advised that companies assign an employee with the task of being a dedicated Covid-19 protocol monitor to ensure continuous compliance, particularly relating to access control, eating areas and toilet/washing facilities.

This also applies to subcontractors, who need to make sure their employees know the compliance protocols and are screened before going to a site.

Bester said: “Contractors also have no control over their workers once they leave the site when they are on public transport or while they’re at home. We must convince people to practise the same work-level protocols when they are not at work. We have to educate, educate and then educate some more.”