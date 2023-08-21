Plumbing course participants celebrated over the weekend

Cape Town - Over 100 women were celebrated over the weekend by non-profit company Seriti Skills Development. Due to the violent strikes which spilt over on to National Women’s Day on August 9, the event initially scheduled for the day was postponed due to safety concerns for its participants.

The organisation’s first major event as an established non-profit company was then moved and took place on Saturday at the Philippi Village in collaboration with JL Zwane Centre. As many as 125 women from Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Hanover Park and Eerste River attended. Seriti Skills Development director and facilitator Igsaan Hugo said the event commemorated Women’s Month and honoured the women who had completed the 13-week Basic Plumbing Maintenance and Entrepreneurial Ignition Course.

“We had a jam-packed programme with influential women delivering powerful messages of support and encouragement, namely radio producer Amy-Rae Rispel, scientist for the Department of Water and Sanitation Margo Adonis, Kim Williams from Visions of Change, and a very inspirational 5th year medical student, Hanaan Domingo, who hails from Hanover Park. They all had a powerful impact,” he said. The organisation has been offering its skills development programme since 2018, and registered as a non-profit company in June. “Our organisation facilitates a skills development programme called an Introduction to Basic Plumbing and Entrepreneurial Ignition, where we empower the most vulnerable to be able to sustain themselves and their families. This programme is free of charge to all, and workshops take place every Saturday morning at the JL Zwane Centre,” Hugo said.