Pocket-friendly domestic travel thriving in the Mother City this festive season

Cape Town - Cape Town Tourism’s (CTT) pocket-friendly domestic travel campaign, in partnership with various travel agencies, was showing signs of success in reigniting the city’s tourism and hospitality industries after launching just two week ago. Economic growth and tourism mayco member James Vos said new figures from Travelstart and Cape Town International Airport revealed the success of CTT’s domestic travel campaign, which was a partnership between CTT, Travelstart, Safarinow and Club Travel booking platforms that offered locals discounts on flights, accommodation and experiences.

Travelstart senior commercial manager Linda Balme said the minute the president made it clear that he was not changing the travel bans between the provinces, South Africans started booking fast and furiously to get to Cape Town. Balme said their role in the domestic travel campaign was to stimulate domestic travel sufficiently to replace the international travel that was lost as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown with travel bans. “The minute there was peace of mind that people would not be stuck in Cape Town, our booking trajectory went crazy and we had a major increase in last-minute bookings,” said Balme.

In the past, December holidays would have been booked two to three months in advance but this year bookings were made two to three days in advance. Balme said this boost meant their arrivals had almost passed those of 2020 and they would soon be looking at pre-Covid-19 figures again. Cape Town’s doors are open and welcoming. | Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) TravelStart indicated over 25 000 flights had already been booked through its system for December alone.