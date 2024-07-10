Police apprentices bust with 3 bank bags of dagga at a training academy in Cape Town

Cape Town - Three trainees at the SA Police Services (Saps) Academy in Philippi are facing disciplinary action for being in possession of dagga. National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said while criminal charges were withdrawn against them, internal human resources proceedings were at an advanced stage.

The trainees were busted during an inspection on Saturday, where three bank bags and nine smaller packets containing dagga were seized. They appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The SAPS found three trainees in possession of dagga.

“They were immediately detained and appeared in court where charges were withdrawn against them,” Mathe explained. “Internal departmental processes are at an advanced stage. We have no room and space for members/ trainees who tarnish the image of the organisation and who do not conduct themselves in line with the SAPS code of conduct by upholding and enforcing the law. We do not condone such behaviour within our ranks and won’t allow it to manifest,” he said. Mathe said when trainees were enrolled into the nine-month Basic Training Programme, they entered into a contract with the organisation.

“A zero-tolerance approach is being implemented with regard to unbecoming and criminal behaviour. “Any trainee found not to be conforming to the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) will be dealt with according to prescripts in line with Saps 2016 disciplinary regulations,” said Mathe. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) acting provincial secretary Xolile Marimani said they were disappointed by the news about the trainees.