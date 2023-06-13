Police are on high alert after six SAPS members attacked in less than 24 hours

Cape Town - Police are on high alert after six members were attacked in three separate incidents in less than 24 hours. On Sunday night, two male officers were shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they were still reeling in shock after the killing of the two off-duty police sergeants in two separate incidents. “In one incident a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. “Meanwhile, at 6pm another police sergeant was shot while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related. The police sergeant was working at Nyanga SAPS.”

On Monday morning, three Nyanga members were wounded by six suspects at The Junxion Mall in Philippi. SAPS spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot which they had perpetrated at a retail store inside the mall when they encountered the marked police vehicle with four SAPS members outside in the parking area. “In a bid to evade arrest, the suspects fired several shots at the members, wounding three female constables and narrowly missing the male constable who was the driver.

“He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, where two are reportedly in a very serious condition. The members are aged between 26 and 32.” He added that the suspects, estimated to be a group of six or more, fled in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates, and had yet to be apprehended. Traut said there was no indication that the incidents were linked.

“It’s a concern when our members become the target of criminals. We are not sure if the members killed in Khayelitsha were attacked because they were police officers. “We have not arrested anyone for the two murders, so we’ll have to look at the motive. The attack in Nyanga was an attack on the state – the four police officers were on duty.” Community Safety and Police Oversight and MEC Reagen Allen echoed Traut and said his stance was clear that an attack on any law enforcement officer, which included SAPS members, was an attack on the state.

“I condemn these attacks strongly and urge anyone with information to contact any law enforcement agency so that the perpetrators can be apprehended and convicted. “We have been making positive strides in reducing the murder rate. Criminals are intent on working against us to reverse the progress. “I would like all our officers of the law to be vigilant and resolute in their crime-fighting efforts. These or any other criminal should never be allowed to get away with their crimes.

“They must face the full might of the law.” Allen condemned yesterday’s shooting in Nyanga. “Criminals are showing that they have little to no regard for those mandated to serve and protect. “As such, we should all ensure that elements such as these are not allowed to roam our streets, and instead end up behind bars.