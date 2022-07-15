Police arrest suspect for KFC drive-through attack in Worcester

Cape Town - Worcester police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged racially motivated attack at a KFC drive-through, injuring its patrons, on July 3. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, is expected to appear in court once charged, following his arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Please be advised that a 29-year-old suspect was arrested today at about 1.05pm for involvement in the mentioned incident. He will appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court once charged.” A victim of the attack has welcomed the arrest. Forty-year-old Xola Letaba was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by the suspect and three other men. Letaba, who later lodged a formal complaint with police after his release from a health-care centre said he was happy that police had finally made an arrest that would see the suspect held accountable for his role in the attack.

“I welcome the arrest and would like to see the law take its course. The suspect must be made to pay for the damages he and his accomplices caused to my property. “I also hope that the law will hold these men accountable for attacking women and vulnerable people. GBVF is a major issue in this country. “Apart from that, I want them to be an example to other white people who think it’s okay to treat people in such a despicable manner. It’s not acceptable and should never be condoned,” Letaba said.

Meanwhile, KFC has finally broken its silence, saying that it was aware of the incident that took place outside its premises in Worcester. Through a public relations firm, KFC South Africa said that it was committed to promoting an environment where all customers and staff were treated fairly, equally and with respect and that it does not tolerate discriminatory treatment of any sort. The fast food franchise also commented on the issue of the facility’s cameras not working on the day of the incident, stating that the devices were faulty as a result of load shedding.