Police arrest suspect in second Khayelitsha mass shooting

Cape Town - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha last week. The 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today on multiple charges of murder after the violent killing of two women and four men allegedly by him and two accomplices in Lindela Road on March 20.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “As part of ongoing investigations into the recent multiple murders in Khayelitsha, organised crime detectives apprehended one of the suspects in connection with the murder of six people in Enkanini.” “As the investigation gains momentum, the detectives assigned to the case have their sights set on specific leads, with more arrests imminent,” she said. Community Safety acting MEC Anroux Marais welcomed the progress in the massacre. He called for police to conduct a thorough investigation in which all the suspects would face the full might of the law.

“We are indeed grateful for this breakthrough and welcome the confirmed arrest of a suspect in connection with the multiple mass murder cases in Khayelitsha. “The suspect’s arrest does offer some consolation. We will track the case in court through our Court Watching Briefs, and we will also follow up with the SAPS to monitor progress and get the relevant case number. “The Western Cape government wholeheartedly thanks the police and their partners in safety for their work in this matter.

"We offer our support through the Department of Community Safety to them so we can ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. The suspects need to face the full might of the law," Marais said.