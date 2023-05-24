Police boost numbers in Garden Route District in crime-prevention exercise

Cape Town - The police have deployed a large number of officers to the Garden Route in a crime-prevention exercise throughout the district that forms part of the province’s policing strategy (Ceppat). More than a week after an operation that resulted in 277 suspects being arrested, officers have again been deployed to patrol the area aimed at creating safer communities through intelligence-driven operations.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said Ceppat was conceptualised in February 2022 at a strategic planning session in Mossel Bay. Spies said the strategy was underpinned by six pillars that form the acronym Ceppat, namely Cohesive pace-setting leadership, Evidence-based proactive policing, Purpose-driven quality investigations, Partnership policing and professional service delivery, Appropriate resourcing and Technology and innovation. Areas that were covered during the operation included George, Mossel Bay, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Oudtshoorn, Uniondale and Ladismith, and along with the operation police stations were visited and inspected by senior management from five other districts and the provincial office with a view to improving service delivery.

Carrying out the plan, the operations included roadblocks, vehicle check points, stop and search in crime hot spots, searches of drug outlets as well as a targeted approach at taxi ranks. The police arrested one suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, five suspects for dealing in drugs, eight for possession of drugs, 29 undocumented persons and four for possession of stolen property. About 248 mandrax tablets were confiscated, 45 grams of tik, 815 grams of dagga, nine grams of khat, an unlicensed pistol with two rounds of ammunition and various items presumed to have been stolen.

Those deployed along highways, byways and secondary roads in conjunction with Provincial Traffic searched 612 vehicles and issued 23 traffic fines totalling R32350. The police said: “The provincial SAPS management is converging in the George area until Thursday for a strategic planning session aimed at enhancing the strategic policing approach for the Western Cape province.” The strategic planning session comes before the release of the 2022/2023 fourth quarter crime statistics on May 30 by the police minister.