Cape Town - Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit conducted foot patrols on Tuesday afternoon in Thymes road, Manenberg. While they were walking, they heard gunshots close to where they were walking and they fearlessly went to where the gunshots were coming from. They saw two men running away, they gave chase and apprehended the suspects. Upon searching the two men, police found each of them with a firearm.

Both suspects aged 20 and 27 were arrested and two firearms with ammunition were seized.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the AGU members for their bravery and determination to ensure that illegal firearms are removed from the streets of Manenberg.

Anti-Gang Unit members conducting foot patrols apprehended suspects who were running away after firing their weapons in Manenberg. Picture: SAPS

In a separate incident, Kraaifontein police attached to the Provincial Intervention Task Team followed up on information they received about ammunition and drugs that were buried in the backyard of a residence in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.

The members found the suspect with a spade in the back yard and questioned him. Upon searching the backyard, they discovered 86 assortment of ammunition, 106 sachets of Tik and 50 Mandrax tablets valued at a substantial amount. A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession of ammunition and drugs.

In an unrelated matter on Tuesday, partnership policing led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man for housebreaking and theft in De Jager street, Winsor Park. The police members attended to a complaint at an address, they were informed by the home owner that as he arrived at home he heard noise in his backyard.

Upon investigating, he found the suspect attempting to scale the fence. Fortunately, the suspect was unable to get over the wall and was caught by the homeowner, who alerted his neighbour, who contacted the SAPS.

The suspect, who gained entry to the house through the kitchen window, was caught in possession of the property that belong to the complainant. Both arrested suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Regional court once charged.

