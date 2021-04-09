Police concerned over ongoing violence in Cape taxi sector

Cape Town - The Western Cape department of transport and police are struggling to quell taxi violence in the province as killings continue unabated, with the latest the killing of two taxi bosses and the injuring of two others. The president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), Victor Wiwi and another taxi boss, Victor Sibusiso Msane, and two others were shot at the off-ramp of Borcherds Quarry, Nyanga, direction Cape Town at about 9.45pm on Wednesday. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said according to reports Metro Police came across the vehicle standing next to the road. They stopped and found a 48 year-old man inside the silver Toyota Fortuner deceased, a 57-year-old man outside the vehicle injured, another 57-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died due to injury sustained. Van Wyk said the police were still pursuing the suspects involved in the incident. Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the incident happened about two hours after Wiwi called and briefed him about a meeting he attended with the Laingsburg Municipality on that day. "I call on Cata leaders and its members to remain calm and to allow the police to do their work. We need to get to the bottom of taxi-related killings in our province," said Madikizela.

He described Wiwi as a respected and soft-spoken leader who demonstrated his dedication towards making peace and ending violence.

Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus said the association was dismayed and saddened by the shocking killing of its president.

"This loss will be felt by many in the transport industry in the Western Cape," said Hermanus.

SA National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer condemned the brutal killing of Cata members, and urged the law enforcement agencies “to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said they remained concerned about the recent violence within the taxi industry in the province in particular within the city of Cape Town.

"In light of this and other incidents in the transport sector, we will be calling a meeting with the Transport Ministry and other relevant role-players to discuss ways of curbing this," said Cele.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sipho Mbityana on 071 783 3938 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Cape Argus