Police constable in Lentegeur arrested by provincial Anti-Corruption Unit

Cape Town - A police officer attached to Lentegeur detectives is expected to appear in court on July 12 after he was arrested by the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit. The officer, who appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on the same day, has now been released on R1 500 bail.

According to a report issued by the office of the provincial commissioner, the officer has been investigated since April after an alleged incident in which he transported a person of interest who came from a known drug house in Mitchells Plain. When other SAPS members wanted to search the suspect, he refused. Continuing with the search anyway, police members in the vicinity found drugs. “A 26-year police constable attached to Lentegeur detectives was arrested by the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday (June 28).

“According to reports, the alleged incident took place during April 2023, when the member was transporting a person who came from a known drug house in the area. “Police members in the vicinity wanted to search this person but the member told these members not to as the person is with him. Upon searching this person anyway, cocaine was found in his possession and he was arrested. “After an investigation, the docket was submitted to the Department of Public Prosecution and a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Wednesday.”